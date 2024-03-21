Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.30. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 6,310 shares changing hands.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $458.12 million and a P/E ratio of -50.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ispire Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 1,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 547.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.