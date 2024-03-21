Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.30. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 6,310 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $458.12 million and a P/E ratio of -50.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
