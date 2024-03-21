iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.38

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.38 and last traded at $116.38, with a volume of 3644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
