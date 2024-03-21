iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.