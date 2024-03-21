iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.10

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 12800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

