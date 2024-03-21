iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.20

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $68.20, with a volume of 211016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after buying an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,191,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

