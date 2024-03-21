iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.00

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 52123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

