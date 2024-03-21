iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,479,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,736. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

