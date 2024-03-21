iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 1,654,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785,886. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

