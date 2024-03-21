iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 10,280,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.