iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 200,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,899. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

