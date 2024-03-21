iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.99

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 102005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,579 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,656,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

