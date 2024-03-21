iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 72,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 158,458 shares.The stock last traded at $92.25 and had previously closed at $91.99.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

