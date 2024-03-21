iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.98

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 492928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

