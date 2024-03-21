iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $524.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,695. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

