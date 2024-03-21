iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.18 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

