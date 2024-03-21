iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 118,912 shares.The stock last traded at $73.59 and had previously closed at $73.14.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
