iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 118,912 shares.The stock last traded at $73.59 and had previously closed at $73.14.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.