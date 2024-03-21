iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBB opened at $137.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

