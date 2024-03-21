Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,799. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.16. The stock has a market cap of $533.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

