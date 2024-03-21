Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 23,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

