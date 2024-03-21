Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.74

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.72, with a volume of 24350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

