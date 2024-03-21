Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.94

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 50042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 664,973 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

