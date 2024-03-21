Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.65

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 2733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $705.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

