Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $449.32 and last traded at $448.19. 12,860,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,489,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.77.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.89.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
