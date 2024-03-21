Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $443.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

