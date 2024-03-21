Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Holdings Raised by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 823,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

