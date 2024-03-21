Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.15 or 0.00018641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and $180.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00081931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,184,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,162,148 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.