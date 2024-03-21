Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.10. Interface shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 93,555 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Interface alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Interface

Interface Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.