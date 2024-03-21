Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 279,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,554. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

