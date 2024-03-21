Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 49,234 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
