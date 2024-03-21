Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 49,234 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.