Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Sells $1,854,016.29 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

