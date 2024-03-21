Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $196.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

