Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 161.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 147,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

