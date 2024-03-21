Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells 881 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kadant Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KAI traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.13. 60,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.18. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $354.02.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kadant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kadant by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,849,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,000,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.