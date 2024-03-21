Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) CFO Sells $347,500.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE INVH opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.