Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $832,472.16 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles S. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastenal alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Fastenal by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.