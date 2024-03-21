Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells 1,070 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CW opened at $245.33 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

