Insider Selling: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Sells 64,300 Shares of Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$707,300.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

HOM.U traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.03. 18,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.36. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$13.94. The company has a market cap of C$365.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

