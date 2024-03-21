Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells 131,295 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £488,417.40 ($621,791.73).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.3 %

BBY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 378.20 ($4.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,184,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,377. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 339.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.51.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,619.05%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

