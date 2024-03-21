Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Buys $86,550.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

