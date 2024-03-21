Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Buys 20,460 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RWAY stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. B. Riley cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

