Insider Buying: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,999,997.15 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PRU opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

