Insider Buying: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Purchases $160,923.51 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 54,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $160,923.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,275,895. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,242 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $22,232.94.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,814.24.

On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 million, a P/E ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

