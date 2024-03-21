Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 0.7 %
NEO stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
