Insider Buying: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Director Buys $175,000.00 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at $652,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.72% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. Equities analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Myomo in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myomo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myomo by 664.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.