Insider Buying: Murray International (LON:MYI) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Eckersley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,849.78).
Murray International Stock Up 1.6 %
LON:MYI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,440. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Murray International has a 52-week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.51).
Murray International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
