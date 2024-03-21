Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Purchases 7,297 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove acquired 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,302,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HGBL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,857. The company has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

