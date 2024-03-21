Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,892,500.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

ACHR opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

