Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) COO Purchases $12,500.07 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III purchased 37,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $12,500.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,718 shares in the company, valued at $59,966.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

NYSE:AIM opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

