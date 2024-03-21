Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

