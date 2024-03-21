Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAPR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,386 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 74,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

